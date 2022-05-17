A beautiful, wide-open property perfect for hunting, working and raising your family along the riverside... What more could you ask for?

If you've ever driven from Route 28 from Poland to Middleville, you understand just how beautiful it is alongside the West Canada Creek. You now have the opportunity to own a piece of riverside land for yourself, and it comes with an amazing house to go along with it.

The old Newport Magnetics Inc. building and property are up for sale on Old State Road. Converted into a home perfect for the family, it now fits 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and has so much more to offer.

The house features are all located in the east wing. This includes all modern amenities, a huge room for entertaining with a stone fireplace, wine cellar, and multiple balconies.

The west wing features a commercial office space and large workshops that are connected to an attached garage. This makes the perfect property to start your own business and never have to leave the house to go to work.

It gets even better when you walk out the back door. The property is just over 96 acres in total, including two large ponds and 1400 feet of riverfront property on the West Canada Creek. There is even a log cabin on the property, providing another way to make extra income with the property.

The entire listing is currently posted at $1.5 million dollars. Considering it's a home, business, and hunting property all rolled into one, you won't ever have to leave the house again if you land this.

Take a tour for yourself and see all there is to love in rural Newport, New York.

