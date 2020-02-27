Hughes Scores 25, Syracuse Blows Out Pittsburgh 72-49

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Elijah Hughes scored 25 points, Joe Girard III added 16 and Bourama Sibide chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds as Syracuse smothered Pittsburgh 72-49. The Orange won their second straight despite losing guard Buddy Boeheim to a left ankle injury in the first half. Syracuse's defense held Pitt to 29% shooting from the field. The Panthers have lost five straight and six of seven. Justin Champagnie led Pitt with 13 points and 17 rebounds but the Panthers struggled to find open looks against Syracuse's trademark 2-3 zone defense.