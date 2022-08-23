161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]

The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.

Something For Everyone

There is a place for sale right here in Western New York that pretty much offers everything for those who love the outdoors or the idea of having a good sized property to manage. Check out 6206 Kahler Hill Rd, Little Valley, NY!

6206 Kahler Hill Rd, Little Valley, NY

This place has it all!

Adjoins 1000's acres state forest to enjoy. Maple sugaring, gardening, hiking, playground, equestrian, snowmobiling, fishing, camping, hunting...

When the Erie County Fair ends, we think fall! The football season is here and the kids are getting ready to go back to school. Break out the hoodies and camp fires and everything pumpkin spice! If you have kids and they love to fish, the pond on this property would be the perfect place to cast a line and just relax or hop on the play-set!

Now Is The Time?

The real estate market has slowed over the last couple of months and in many cases, prices are starting to drop. The issue many buyers are faced with is the rise in interest rates. But when it comes to a large piece of land like this, the possibilities are endless and it is a great investment.

