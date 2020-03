State Police say an ice fisherman died after falling into the Erie Canal south of Muck Road in Rome

Troopers say 67-year old Robert Barnes of Rome was fishing alone on the Erie Canal on Monday afternoon when he fell through the ice and was submerged in the water.

Police say a passerby tried to rescue Barnes but was unsuccessful.

The Rome Fire Department pulled Barnes from the water and took him to Rome Memorial Hospital, where he later died.