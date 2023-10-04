Identity of Proctor High Shooting Suspect to Be Announced Friday

The teenager accused of shooting into a crowd and striking a security official in the head following a Proctor High School football game will be tried as an adult.

The shooter was 16 at the time of the September 9 incident, but has since turned 17.

Because of his age, the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office petitioned the judge overseeing the case to try the suspect as an adult. That request was approved.

Because of that, the public will finally know his name.

Shooter Indicted

A grand jury has returned an indictment of the alleged shooter.

Shooting at Proctor football game. Saturday, September 9, 2023.

The 17-year-old currently faces a litany of charges stemming from the violent incident: second-degree attempted murder, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds , and criminal possession of a firearm.

Additional charges may be filed as the investigation is ongoing.

Judge Robert Bauer will oversee Friday's arraignment in the youth part of his courtroom. The alleged shooter's name will become public during the arraignment at Oneida County Court.

Security Officer Shot in Head During Incident

The shooting occurred around 4:10 p.m on September 9, following a football game between Proctor and Binghamton.

Police say a group of individuals were denied entry to the game, but didn't vacate the grounds.

After the game let out, a brawl broke out on the student parking lot. School security officials attempted to break up the fight, but a 16-year-old male fired a gun into the crowd.

A security official, identified as Jeff Lynch, was struck in the head by one of the bullets. He was rushed to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and has since been released.

Proctor High School security officer Jeff Lynch on WIBX. It's been just over a week since he was shot in the head at a football game.

Authorities say they were able to quickly identify the suspect "with the aid of the public" and took him into custody the following morning.

Now their focus is on identifying those involved in the fight. Police say they have reviewing multiple social media videos witnesses took of the incident.

Thanks to public assistance and video evidence, police have since arrested seven more individuals that are allegedly tied to the incident and were involved "with the active physical fight."

According to a press release, authorities say the charged individuals "actively engaged in fights and/or violent and tumultuous behavior during the incident."

At least one male was also in possession of a knife during the fight.

All seven suspects have been charged with Riot in the second degree. As for the individual who was allegedly seen holding a knife, police identified the suspect as a juvenile.

That person faces an additional charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree.

Utica Police said the investigation is ongoing and that "other charges may be levied."

We again would like to thank the public, and our law enforcement and academic partners for all their assistance with this investigation. We continue to wish Jeff the speediest and full recovery.

It has not yet been announced what time the shooting suspect will be arraigned in Oneida County Court.

