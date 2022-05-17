In Buffalo, Biden Condemns Racism, Mourns Victims

BUFFALO (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are in Buffalo, New York, to show solidarity with the community after a white supremacist targeted Black people at a supermarket and left 10 people dead.

It's the deadliest racist attack since Biden took office last year, and it's another manifestation of the bigotry Biden vowed to confront while running for president.

Biden says it was the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and President Donald Trump's ambivalent reaction that drove him to run.

Biden visited a memorial in Buffalo before meeting with victims' families.

