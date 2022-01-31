Gas prices are on the rise in New York state.

The latest survey from AAA Northeast show New York’s average price is up five-cents from last week to $3.54 a gallon.

The Utica-Rome area’s average price is also up a nickel a gallon to $3.59

New York’s average price is five cents higher than a month ago and 18 cents higher than the national average.

“Uncertainty over Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine is contributing to higher crude oil prices, which are closing in on $90 per barrel,” says Patti Artessa, Regional Director of Public/Government Affairs. “Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market. Higher oil prices will lead to higher pump prices for drivers.”

NY Gas Tank with Prices AAA Northeast loading...

AAA Northeast’s January 31 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 3 cents higher than last week ($3.33) averaging $3.36 a gallon.

Today’s national average price is 8 cents higher a month ago ($3.28), and 94 cents higher than this day last year ($2.42).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago New York State $3.54 $3.49 $3.49 $2.51 Utica, NY $3.58 $3.53 $3.51 $2.53 Massachusetts $3.39 $3.36 $3.38 $2.39 Connecticut $3.51 $3.49 $3.50 $2.48 Pennsylvania $3.53 $3.52 $3.52 $2.70

*Prices as of January 31, 2022

You can find the latest up-to-date fuel prices at AAA Gas Prices.

AAA Northeast is a not-for-profit auto club with 71 offices in New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey and New Hampshire.

They provide more than six million AAA members with travel, insurance, finance and auto-related services.

Check Out These 43 Amazing Classic Custom-Made Neon Signs There are very few authentic neon sign companies left in America. One of the coolest is located in Upstate New York where neon artist and craftsman Howie Cohen repairs, restores and creates some of the most amazing neon signs and clocks in the country. Here are 43 beautiful neons from the Just Neon Sign Company in Utica, NY.

1971 Pontiac LeMans For Sale In Central NY

10 Of The Best Happy Hour Spots Utica Could Possibly Offer