Increase In Crude Oil Prices Leads To Higher Gas Prices At The Pumps
Gas prices are on the rise in New York state.
The latest survey from AAA Northeast show New York’s average price is up five-cents from last week to $3.54 a gallon.
The Utica-Rome area’s average price is also up a nickel a gallon to $3.59
New York’s average price is five cents higher than a month ago and 18 cents higher than the national average.
“Uncertainty over Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine is contributing to higher crude oil prices, which are closing in on $90 per barrel,” says Patti Artessa, Regional Director of Public/Government Affairs. “Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market. Higher oil prices will lead to higher pump prices for drivers.”
AAA Northeast’s January 31 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 3 cents higher than last week ($3.33) averaging $3.36 a gallon.
Today’s national average price is 8 cents higher a month ago ($3.28), and 94 cents higher than this day last year ($2.42).
|Region
Current Price*
|One Week Ago
|One Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|New York State
|$3.54
|$3.49
|$3.49
|$2.51
|Utica, NY
|$3.58
|$3.53
|$3.51
|$2.53
|Massachusetts
|$3.39
|$3.36
|$3.38
|$2.39
|Connecticut
|$3.51
|$3.49
|$3.50
|$2.48
|Pennsylvania
|$3.53
|$3.52
|$3.52
|$2.70
*Prices as of January 31, 2022
You can find the latest up-to-date fuel prices at AAA Gas Prices.
AAA Northeast is a not-for-profit auto club with 71 offices in New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey and New Hampshire.
They provide more than six million AAA members with travel, insurance, finance and auto-related services.