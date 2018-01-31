“Tonight, President Trump made an impressive case for a great American comeback. We are stronger, freer, and safer than we were just a year ago. Manufacturing jobs are growing, wages are rising, and our economy is more robust than it was a year ago. I am proud of what Congress and the President have achieved on behalf of the American people. The President was right to credit the American people with these successes. It is the small business owner, the working mom, the resilient worker and the brave service members who make America great.

The American people are dreamers, inventors, makers and doers. We must continue to work to make it possible for them to achieve their dreams. Tax and regulatory reform were the first steps, but we have much more to do to ensure every child grows up in a country where they can realize their dreams.

We need a secure border and we need a fair and simple immigration process that rewards those who hold our values dear and will contribute their dreams and talents to the great American experiment. We need infrastructure that is modern, robust, and reliable without the red tape and delays that hold up our current projects for years. We need a foreign policy that tells the world— friends and foes alike— that America is back and if you stand with us, there’s nothing we cannot accomplish.