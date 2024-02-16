New Proposed Congressional Districts Would Split Utica, Rome and Valley

Last year, New York's highest court ordered the State's congressional districts to be redrawn and the new maps don't have the support of local officials.

Senator Joe Griffo told WIBX that this process was already completed last year and the best thing that could be done, is the maps stay the way they are currently until the next census. Griffo charged that the "independent" committee "surgically" sliced up the districts in order to give Democrats an advantage in the upcoming November election.

The redrawn map for the 21st and 22nd Districts will split Utica from Rome and the Valley. Utica would remain in the 22nd Congressional District along with New Hartford, Kirkland and Oneida - grouped with the larger population base in Syracuse and Onondaga County. The rest of Oneida County, including Rome, would be grouped with Herkimer County, north to the Canadian border, to the east bordering Vermont and Massachusetts, down around the city of Albany.

Proposed 21st Congressional District. credit: NYIRC.gov Proposed 21st Congressional District. credit: NYIRC.gov loading...

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D) said she feels the changes that have been made to the districts are so minor that there's no need to make a change. "I think the map will stay the way they are," said Buttenschon. She said that's her opinion however, based on conversations she's had, there's a chance that the Assembly and Senate will reject the recent proposal and keep the current maps. She said the legislature is extremely busy with budget negotiations and this redrawing of the congressional lines is a waste of time and money.

The current 21st Congressional District, represented by Rep. Elise Stefanik, encompasses the North Country and includes Herkimer County. The current 22nd Congressional District which is represented by Rep. Brandon Williams includes Utica, Rome, Syracuse and Onondaga and Madison Counties.

The proposed maps must be approved by the Senate, Assembly and Governor Kathy Hochul. If the proposal is rejected, it would be up to the Senate and Assembly to agree on a new map, or allow the current map to remain in place.

Top 50 Albums of 1974 Artists like Kiss and Judas Priest made their grand entrances into the world, while experts like David Bowie and the Rolling Stones pushed onward. Gallery Credit: Allison Rapp

30 Rock + Metal Stars Who Died Before 30 Many had their lives cut short by bad luck, addiction or their personal actions. Gallery Credit: Corey Irwin