Injury Scare For Josh Allen After The Bills Loss
The Buffalo Bills lost a heartbreaker today against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 33-27 in overtime as it drops the Bills to 7-6.
The Bills were down 24-3 at halftime, but came roaring back to tie the game 27-27. However, the penalties, or lack thereof, was what Bills fans were most upset and concerned about after the loss.
One non-call on a clear pass interference on Stefon Diggs that would have put the Bills at the one-yard-line on a third down pass. The other on a third down on the Bills only drive in overtime.
Then cornerback Levi Wallace was called for defensive pass interference, on a play that showed him not contact Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans, and Evans clearly grabbed him as well.
Josh Allen's health was also a concern. The Bills star quarterback was rolled up on, on one of his long first down runs. His left foot was seen in a walking boot after the game.
Allen said it's pretty sore, but not a big deal and he doesn't think it's serious. Allen says he will have more tests done tomorrow on the injured foot/ankle.
The Bills next play the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium next Sunday for a 1 pm kickoff. The Bills are now in a situation where they have to win to maintain a playoff spot and hold their own destiny. They're still currently in the 7th seed in the AFC Wild Card playoff.