Popular NFL Player Quits Mid-Game In Amazing Viral Video [WATCH]

The NFL regular season is nearing an end, as week 17 is is taking place around the league.

The AFC and NFC playoff pictures are still not quite clear, although there is some possible matchups taking shape. One team that will be in the postseason this year in the NFC is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who look to win the NFC South.

The Bucs were in the Meadowlands to play the AFC East's New York Jets and during the game, a moment that any NFL or sports fan will never forget took place.

During the third quarter of the game between the Bucs and Jets, wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has had a famous string of incidents over the course of his career dating back to his Pro Bowl days in Pittsburgh, decided that enough was enough.

Brown appeared extremely upset and despite pleading with teammate and fellow wide receiver Mike Evans to calm down, Brown took off much of his equipment and proceeded to walk off the field on his own.

The videos are going viral on social media this afternoon.

It's not clear why Brown was upset. Hopefully get get more information from Tampa Bay's head coach Bruce Arians after the game.

Stadium security reportedly almost tackled Brown before realizing he was a player, walking off the field.

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History