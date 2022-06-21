Authorities are releasing information about a fatal crash that took place in Wayne County, New York.

Troopers were called to West Port Bay Road in the town of Huron at approximately 10:28pm on Thursday, June 17, 2022.

According to a written release from the New York State Police the results of the preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of an SUV left the roadway, hit "a sign and utility pole, re-entered the roadway, and rolled several times."

It is not known what caused the driver to leave the roadway.

The driver of the SUV was identified as 23-year-old Amber Lagoe of Oswego. Lagoe was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not believed that any other cars were involved in the incident. No other physical injuries were reported.

State Police investigators say that they do not think that Lagoe was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The investigation is continuing.

Witnesses, anyone with dashcam footage, or persons with information that may be helpful to the investigation are asked to call police.

Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

