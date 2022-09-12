Major iPhone Changes Coming To Your Phone TODAY

Wow. Some of these new updates that you will be getting to your iPhone today are LIFE CHANGING. Perhaps literally.

Today, Monday, September 12, the new iPhone update is expected to roll out to all iPhone users. The update has some of the biggest updates that it ever has. The iOS 16 will have the most up-to-date changes for iPhone users.

UNSEND and EDIT unsent messages (I feel like this is awesome and bad all at the same time. At one point or another, we have all wanted to unsend a message or fix one. Now, this could get interesting and I have a feeling it could cause some fights.)

Schedule out emails

Huge updates to the lock screen

The Apple Wallet will be enhances

You will be able to use SharePlay from messages

Will the new iPhone update come to my phone? What time will the new iPhone update hit?

The new operating system will be available on the iPhone 8 and second-generation iPhone SE and all later models -- X, 11, 12, 13 and 14, including Pro, Plus and Max models", according to CNET.com.

You can see all of the iPhone updates that are scheduled to roll out below:

Are you team iPhone or team Droid?

