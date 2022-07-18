Isaiah McKenzie Is Mad at Madden 23 [TWEET]

Get our free mobile app

The National Football League is so popular in the United States that it influences pop culture. Even if there’s someone who doesn’t watch the NFL, chances are they’ve heard of the Madden NFL video games.

In case you didn’t realize, the latest installment of the Madden NFL game is about to be released, which will be August 19th.

On Monday morning, July 18th, the player ratings were revealed and as you can imagine, not everyone agreed with EA Sports’ determinations on the ratings they gave the players.

Some players seemed genuinely mad and one Buffalo Bills player wasn’t particularly thrilled with his Madden NFL ratings.

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie tweeted out his frustrations with a few of his ratings, which were strength and toughness.

McKenzie said that he can’t catch a break.

McKenzie’s teammates decided to join in on the discussion.

Bills tight end/fullback Reggie Gilliam.

The best comment was courtesy of linebacker Tyrel Dodson.

The highest wide receiver rating for the Bills was (no surprise), Stefon Diggs with a 95. Both Gabriel Davis and Jamison Crowder had an 80 and Dawson Knox had an 83.

McKenzie was a 76 rating overall, which I guess is appropriate compared to the rest of the rankings,

McKenzie will likely compete with Tavon Austin and Khalil Shakir for the punt returning job and both receivers will push McKenzie for playing time in training camp.

Camp will kick off this Sunday morning and the veterans will report the day before. Football is almost back.

