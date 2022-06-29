Italian Fest Returns to One of Upstate’s Most Beloved Neighborhoods

Who has the best Italian food in the Capital Region? Mamma Mia, the choices are endless!

Is it Troy, Albany, Glens Falls, or someplace up in Saratoga County?

If you said Schenectady, you'd be in the majority, as it's pretty much been ingrained in our heads that the Electric City is the place to go for authentic Italian food, made with love in some of our area's most notorious neighborhoods.

Though it was canceled last year for a variety of different Covid-related issues, the City of Schenectady recently announced that The Annual Little Italy StreetFest is coming back!

The Annual Little Italy StreetFest is an annual event that takes place every year after Labor Day to celebrate an old neighborhood in Schenectady.

After last year's cancellation, this is welcome news, but when is it?

The Italian festival, sponsored by The Little Italy Business Association, will be serving hungry patrons on September 10th at the corners of Union and N. Jay Street in Schenectady.

"Mangia" as you might know, means "eat up!" in Italian - So, who's participating in the festival?

The 17th annual Little Italy StreetFest is a celebration of Schenectady's Italian heritage, with lots of good food, good music, and good vibes, and is sure to feature some of the best Italian food found anywhere in the 518.

Restaurants like Johnny's, Canali's Restaurant, Ferrari's Ristorante, Civitello's Spumoni Shop, and More Perreca's are just a few of the shining examples of what this city has to offer.

And when it comes to the best in Lasagna, Pizza, Ravioli, Fettuccini Alfredo, or a nice Antipasto, there's no shortage of quality cuisine all in one place; Schenectady, NY.

