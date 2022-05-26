Charming Estate in Ithaca Is Straight Out of an English Countryside

Anyone who has ever read a book or watched a story come to life on the big screen will tell you that there is something charming about an English countryside home but it’s not every day that we see a perfect example of this type of home right in our own backyard.

Lovers of all things quaint and unique will fall in love with this property that’s been listed for sale in Ithaca although it certainly has a price tag to reflect all of its charm and that price tag is a steep one, coming in at $3,500,000.

Located at 205 Devon Road in Ithaca, this stunning property was built in 1923 and boasts an incredible five bedrooms, five full and three half bathrooms, 7,525 square feet of living space, and seven glorious acres of land.

Listed by Havana Jorrin of Warren Real Estate, this property is described as sitting in a park-like setting just minutes from Cornell University. The property features waterfalls and bridges as well as a gazebo, slate patios (which lead to a heated pool), a chef’s garden, a greenhouse, and more.

Cozy up in front of one of the eight fireplaces or soak in the sunshine in front of one of the windows that face Cayuga Lake. Guests or in-laws will love the two separate accommodations on the property of this grand estate.

In the 100 years this property has been around, only two families have owned it. Imagine the stories this truly remarkable property hold!

Step Inside This Truly Remarkable Estate in Ithaca Located in Ithaca and listed by Havana Jorrin of Warren Real Estate, this stunning estate looks like it could have stepped right out of the scene of a show based in the tranquil English countryside.

