Ivan Reitman, Producer, 'Ghostbusters' Director, Dies at 75

By LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer

Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from "Animal House" to "Ghostbusters," has died. He was 75.

Reitman died peacefully in his sleep Saturday night at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press.

His children say in a statement that they are "grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life." "We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always."

Remembering Ivan Reitman:

Ivan Reitman Producer Ivan Reitman has been the force behind some of the most popular cinematic comedies.

