Jefferson County Man Arrested, Prime Suspect in Murder of Sister

A Jefferson county man is under arrest, charged with murder in the death of his sister.

The New York State Police in Watertown says troopers were called to a home located at 6782 Failing Shores Lane in Lyme, New York. They went to the home at 11:24am on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in response to a call for a welfare check. The home is located in a community near the Chaumont Bay.

When they arrived police say they discovered a woman, later identified as 67-year-old Wanda T. Paoli, on the back porch. Wanda Paoli had multiple stab wounds on her body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paoli lived at the home with her 89-year-old mother and 51-year-old brother.

The brother, identified as Anthony R. Dibella, was quickly identified by police as a suspect in the murder and arrested.

Dibella now faces the following charges:

Murder in the 2nd Degree (Class A Felony)

two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

He was arraigned and brought to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building without bail.

Police say the investigation is continuing. There is no word yet of what incidents took place prior to the stabbing. Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Chaumont Fire Department, Three Mile Bay Fire Department, and Cape Vincent Ambulance assisted New York State Police at the scene.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

