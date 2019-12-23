Jersey Mike’s Subs To Open In New Hartford On December 27th
Jersey Mike's Subs will be opening its first store in the Utica area on December 27th.
The new restaurant is located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford.
A grand opening and free sub fundraiser will be held from Wednesday, January 8th to Sunday, January 12th.
7,500 coupons are being circulated throughout the community, offering a free regular sub for a minimum $2 contribution to support the New Hartford Central School Track and Field Athletic Booster Club.
"We are excited to bring a Jersey Mike's Subs to New Hartford," said General Manager Richard Smith. "As local residents, we look forward to partnering with the community, serving high quality products and providing excellent top-tier customer service. We are also proud to offer employment opportunities with growth and development, and give back to our partner charities to help make a difference in someone's life."
Started in 1956, Jersey Mike's now has 2,000 restaurants open and under development nationwide