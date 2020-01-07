The Other Fake Meat: Impossible Foods Unveils Pork, Sausage

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 06: An Impossible Pork Banh Mi is displayed during an Impossible Foods press event for CES 2020 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 6, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs January 7-10 and features about 4,500 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Impossible Foods has something new on its plate. The California plant-based meat company is unveiling Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas. They're the company's first new products since 2016, when its Impossible Burger went on sale. Like the burger, Impossible Food's pork and sausage are soy based and will be sold ground. Burger King plans to test Impossible Sausage breakfast sandwiches in five U.S. markets starting later this month. Impossible Foods isn't yet saying when the products will be available at grocery stores.

