John Zogby on the Race for the White House

Pollster John Zogby was on Keeler on Tuesday talking about the politics of COVID-19, the race for the White House and Joe Biden's missteps.

Zogby said that the President has used coronavirus and wearing masks as a political issue and it's working for him. He referenced how the President is satisfied with 45-percent of the country supporting him and that the could still win the Electoral College even if he losses the popular vote by 5-percent.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden made a controversial statement during a radio interview claiming that back voters who don't vote for him aren't black. Zogby said that was Biden's attempt to be "cool" and it backfired.

Listen to the complete interview below.