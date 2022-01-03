Johnson City Closes 2021 With a Murder
Johnson City closes out 2021 with a murder investigation.
Village Police say at 6:38 p.m. Friday, December 31 they were called to a home on floral Avenue and found a 55-year-old man with wounds from a sharp-edged weapon. He was transported to the hospital where he died.
Just about four hours later that night, at about 10:30 p.m., an acquaintance of the victim, 33-year-old Kyle Babola of Johnson City, was found on Helen Street in the City of Binghamton and charged with murder.
Authorities say the weapon believed to have been used in the incident was also recovered.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Babola was sent to the Broome County Jail.
Village Police say they were assisted by the New York State Police Forensic Investigations Unit.
The investigation into the incident is still underway.
