Jonathan Majors Teases Playing a Different Kang In ‘Ant-Man 3’

Jonathan Majors gave a memorable performance as He Who Remains in the Loki finale on Disney+, setting up his role as Kang the Conqueror in the upcoming Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In a recent interview with Variety, the 32-year-old actor compared his role in Loki to his time working on Ant-Man 3, explaining how the two experiences were different.

Like any valuable player in the MCU, Majors expertly dodged any details that could be considered spoilers. When asked about how he transitioned from He Who Remains to the character of Kang the Conqueror, Majors said, “Well, it’s a different script, so there’s that. Different writers and I’m shooting in a different country, so there’s that.”

He went on to describe how He Who Remains will impact Ant-Man 3. “And He Who Remains is in the world now, and so there’s so much we know about him. There’s 40 minutes of that guy and that narrative,” Majors continued. “So it really set me up to tell a story and add another canvas, with more players. This time, it’s not the incredible Tom Hiddleston; I’m dealing with Paul Rudd and Evangeline and the likes of the Ant-Man family, so it’s a whole different world and I’m just exploring and trying to do the best I can.”

Ant-Man 3 sees Rudd reprising his role as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, with Evangeline Lilly returning as Hope Van Dyne/Wasp. Michael Douglas will play S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Hank Pym, with Michelle Pfeiffer portraying Hank's wife and Hope's mother, Janet van Dyne — also known as the original Wasp. Kathryn Newton will play Scott's daughter Cassie. And, of course, Majors will be the time-traveling, multiversal adversary Kang the Conqueror.

We'll have to wait a bit to see Ant-Man 3 hit theaters, with the movie scheduled to arrive July 28, 2023.