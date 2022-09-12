Buffalo Bills Rework Jordan Poyer’s Contract

The Buffalo Bills start off the 2022 regular season 1-0, after dominating the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 31-10 on Thursday night.

The Bills would have had a perfect game on offense if it wasn’t for the fact they had four turnovers. The Bills didn’t punt for a fourth time in their last six games, while the defense put on a clinic against a Sean McVay-led offense.

The Bills forced three Matthew Stafford turnovers themselves and one of those interceptions was by safety Jordan Poyer.

Poyer has been in a much-talked about contract negotiation with the Bills, as he’s scheduled to be a free agent in 2023.

While Poyer and the Bills have not yet completed a contract extension of yet, they did agree to a reworked contract for this season.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Bills and Poyer have agreed to a reworked contract for 2022.

It increases the incentives from $500k to $2 million.

This is a good move by general manager Brandon Beane, as he’s doing good by a veteran and team leader.

It still remains to be seen whether or not the Bills will extreme Poyer, however, considering the fact he’s 31 years old and they have to also work on new contracts for linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

Tight end Dawson Knox got a new contract extension this week as well. Quarterback Josh Allen will have his new base salary kick in next season, so money will be even tighter for the Bills and the salary cap.

There’s little chance they can keep Poyer, Edmunds and Oliver. They may have to pick between whether or not to re-sign Edmunds or getting out of Matt Milano’s contract, which they can since the Bills have a potential out in 2023 with a lower dead money cap hit.

Beane will be very busy between now and next March.

