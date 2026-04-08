Rome, Utica Get Big Money for Downtown Revitalization

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $14.5 million in state funding for the Mohawk Valley, with the City of Rome receiving a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award and the City of Utica securing $4.5 million through the NY Forward program. The funding is aimed at boosting economic development, housing growth, and downtown revitalization in both cities.

Rome’s award will support efforts to reconnect its historic waterfront and redevelop long-underutilized areas along East Dominick Street. In Utica, the funding targets the Uptown District, with plans to strengthen it as a walkable, mixed-use neighborhood built around existing businesses, cultural anchors, and community spaces. Both communities qualified for the funding through the state’s Pro-Housing Communities program, which ties redevelopment dollars to expanding housing opportunities.

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Utica Mayor Michael Galime said the investment comes at a critical time for one of the city’s most recognizable neighborhoods. “The Uptown District… is ripe for a catalyst for redevelopment,” Galime said, adding the funding will help create innovative spaces while revitalizing historic streetscapes and attracting private investment.

In Rome, Mayor Jeffrey Lanigan called the award a major step forward. “This $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award is a transformative investment in the City of Rome,” Lanigan said, describing it as a defining moment that builds on the city’s progress and positions it for continued growth.

State Senator Joseph Griffo said the funding will help strengthen both communities and address long-standing challenges. “This funding will enhance and strengthen these communities and, with targeted investments, help to position them for even brighter futures,” Griffo said.

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon also praised the announcement, calling the funding well-deserved and expressing confidence local leaders will use it to improve quality of life and grow the regional economy.

State officials say the funding is part of a broader effort to revitalize downtowns and encourage housing development across New York, with projects focused on attracting residents, supporting businesses, and creating more vibrant community spaces.