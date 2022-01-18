I remember growing up and thinking to myself, at many different points of my childhood and teenage years, "will my favorite football team ever be good?"

This was in seasons like 2003, 2007, 2009, etc. Watching guys at quarterback like J.P. Losman, Trent Edwards, and E.J. Manuel. 17 years of no playoffs and having my first Bills game memory consisting of the Tennessee Titans throw was looked like an illegal forward lateral and crush the Bills hopes of moving on in the 1999 NFL playoffs.

Those days are officially over. That's because of a great roster but mostly because the Buffalo Bills drafted a superstar at quarterback.

That quarterback being Josh Allen.

Allen played what was the NFL equivalent of a perfect game. 21/25 for 308 yards and 4 touchdowns. No turnovers. No 4th downs. No punts. No field goal attempts. It was mesmerizing.

This in a throbbing of the New England Patriots, 47-17 in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs, and officially ending any talk of the Patriots taking back supremacy in the AFC East. It also ended the thinking the Patriots curse. That's all over after this past Saturday night.

Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football on The NFL Network suggested that Allen's performance against the Patriots on Saturday night, was not only the best playoff game by an NFL quarterback, but perhaps the greatest game ever by an NFL quarterback.

"I think that was maybe the greatest game I've ever seen from the quarterback position."

I don't think Schrager is overreacting at all. I said it in the press box on Saturday night, that was one of the greatest games by a QB in NFL history and maybe the best ever -- certainly in Bills history and recent memory.

Josh Allen is the most talented QB in the NFL. He's got the arm strength of Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, but he's a far better athlete and runner. Lamar Jackson is a better athlete and runner, but doesn't have Josh's arm talent. He's comparable to Justin Herbert or Joe Burrow, but they don't run over defenders and escape defenders like a running back.

Allen is someone we have never seen before in the NFL. The closest comparable I have is John Elway, who was the highest graded QB prospect of all-time because of crazy arm talent and athleticism.

Josh Allen is that good.

