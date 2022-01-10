Josh Allen Makes It In NFL Pro Hall of Fame

Josh Allen is in the Hall of Fame.....at least a display for him for what he did!

If Josh Allen keeps playing the way that he is playing, I think we all know that he will one day represent the Bills and the Mafia in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Josh Allen did something that no other quarterback has done before.

Allen has become the only player in NFL history with at least 100 touchdown passes and 20 rushing touchdowns in his first four seasons. Because of this feat, you can now see the display that is up, with his game-worn jersey when he broke the record.

To note, Josh Allen has 531 rushing yards this season.

According to the Hall of Fame:

Now on display in the Hall of Fame’s Pro Football Today Gallery are the game-worn shoes and jersey of quarterback Josh Allen from Week 16 of the 2021 season. Allen led the Bills to a 33-21 victory over the New England Patriots. During the game, Allen threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns while adding 64 rushing yards. He became the only player in NFL history with at least 100 touchdown passes and 20 rushing touchdowns in his first four seasons. With his passing totals, he eclipsed 4,000 passing yards on the year and became first Bills player to do so in back-to-back seasons.

The Buffalo Bills beat the Jets 27-10 to officially win the AFC East for the second year in the row. Now, it is off to the playoffs for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills? What time is the Bills game this Saturday the 15th? What channel is the Bills-Patriots game on this weekend?

The Bills will host the New England Patriots in the first round of the playoffs at Highmark Stadium at 8:15 pm. If you are not going to the game in Orchard Park, the game will be on TV on channel 4, CBS.

The Bills Clinch The AFC East At Home For The 1st Time Since 1995 The Buffalo Bills are the AFC East champs for the 2nd straight year. Check out some photos from the division-clinching win over the NY Jets.

