Massive Josh Allen Mural Goes Up In Buffalo, New York

The Buffalo Bills season is officially underway as the team has opened up training camp at St. John Fisher College in Rochester.

While the players might be in Rochester for the next couple of weeks, the Buffalo Bills quarterback has a big presence in Buffalo as a new massive mural of Josh Allen was erected in Buffalo.

The mural was painted on the side of the Coles building on Elmwood Ave. This is not the only time Josh Allen has taken over something in Western New York.

Since the QB joined the Buffalo Bills in 2018, Bills Mafia has embraced the quarterback and he has turned out to be one of the best at his position in the league. Street names have been changed to reflect the love fans have for the quarterback.

Some people even have come to call the historic Allentown district in downtown Buffalo "Josh Allentown".

The Bills kicked off their season yesterday with Training Camp at St. John Fisher College. The team will spend the next couple of weeks training in Rochester. They will be back at Highmark Stadium on August 5th for the annual Blue and Red game. That event is free to attend but you still need to have a ticket.

