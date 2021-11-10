Judge OKs $626 Million Settlement in Flint Water Litigation

By ED WHITE, The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A judge in Michigan has approved a $626 million settlement for Flint residents and others who were exposed to lead-contaminated water.

The state is providing $600 million of the settlement.

The state was accused of repeatedly overlooking the devastating risks of switching Flint's water source in 2014 without treating the water to prevent contamination.

Flint managers appointed by then-Gov. Rick Snyder allowed the city to use the Flint River without treating the water to reduce corrosion. As a result, lead in old pipes broke off and flowed through taps.

Flint switched back to a Detroit regional water agency in fall 2015.

