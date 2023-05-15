Keeler Show – Livestream Recap from Monday, May 15, 2023

Here's the Keeler in the Morning Show summary for Monday, October 15, 2023.

Meteorologist Craig Flint on the Weather

Meteorologist Craig Flint from WUTR on this past weekend's weather, and what's to come this week.

Melissa Rocco for Muscle and Fitness Magazine

Frankfort First grade school teacher and fitness enthusiast Melissa Rocco joined us in studio to discuss her attempt to win a cover spot on Muscle and Fitness HERS magazine along with $20,000. You can vote for her here. Check out her segment on the show.

What Smoke-Filled Construction Job is Happening on Route 5-S?

It looks like they're actually burning and melting the pavement. It turns out, that's exactly what's happening. One of our listeners gave us the run-down.

Box Lacrosse Utica Yeti GM Paul Noecker Talking about the Upcoming Season

Utica School Board Member Jason Cooper

School Board elections are coming on Tuesday, May 16th from noon until 9 pm (varies from district to district). Jason Cooper is one of 5 candidates running for 2 open seats on Utica's School Board.

The Days News, According to Keeler

