Keeler Show Notes for Friday, June 5th, 2020

Friday, June 5th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Tonya J. Powers (FNR) is on this morning to talk about the sports world and their reaction to George Floyd protests. She also talks about Drew Brees and his comments on kneeling for the flag.

7 AM Hour

- Wine in the Wilderness is one of Utica Zoo's biggest fundraisers of the year and this year it can't happen as it traditionally does.

8 AM Hour

- June means the Summer is officially here and Mighty John the Record Guy outlines the Top 10 songs of Summer. Get the values of several records at moneymusic.com.

- The Governor is still not allowing malls to open and we speak with David Breen. He is the CEO of Pinz at Sangertown Square Mall. He discusses his issues with not being opening and what he anticipates the future looks like for business.

- Naegele calls in with a new Craft Beer of the Week. He delivers us a fresh "Crowler" from Woodland Brewery.

- Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente had a busy week with a record-high day of deaths from COVID-19 and the New Hartford Central Schools graduation filming incident. We get a recap from him on the phone.



-----------------------------------------------------------