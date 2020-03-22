Keeler Show Notes for Friday, March 20th, 2020

Friday, March 20th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- There is second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Herkimer County and we get an update from County Legislator Vincent Bono.

- Movie theaters are closed, so what is Willie Waffle doing with his life? We get him to discuss and review something!e

7 AM Hour

- There are so many businesses in CNY being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. One of these local businesses is APEX Medical Transport. Dan and Anthony discuss with us how they're keeping clients safe and how their industry is reacting.

- In the midst of this Pandemic, the Community Foundation and United Way are teaming up to help CNY residents. John Swann joins us to discuss what services they're providing.

- All this week we've been getting updates from Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS. He has a world of insight and we have been grateful for his knowledge on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

8 AM Hour

- We are very happy to be able to provide you as much information as possible. We speak with Dr. Richard Chimelewski on Osteopathic approaches for an immune system boost.

- After contact with another member of Congress who tested positive for COVID-19, Congressman Anthony Brindisi is under a self-quarantine. We speak with him about working from home and he better explains this federal aid package.