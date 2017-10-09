Keeler Show Notes for Monday, October 9th, 2017

Monday, October 2nd, 2017

6 AM Hour

Discussing the latest on the NFL anthem protests: Mike Pence walks out of an NFL game because of the protests, and the NFL players' union issues statement saying the league should allow the protests.

Plus the gun debate heated up this weekend. Do go control advocates want to get rid of all guns? And, would any measures being proposed have the Las Vegas strip massacre?

Caller Lou chimes in on what gun control advocates want.

7 AM Hour

Monaski's friend is in Chicago for the Bears-Vikings Monday Night game. He's with his son, a friend and his friend's son and they met several members of the Washington Nationals baseball team (which is in Chicago for their playoff series with the Cubs). Most of the players were friendly and posed for pictures and autographs, but not all. Plus we discuss Saturday's Syracuse-Pitt game.

Utica Councilman Joe Marino is on to discuss the city's new term limits. Mayor Palmieri signed legislation Friday to extend the limit from eight to twelve years.

Keeler and Monaski get into a discussion about the Syracuse Orange, specifically their fans who booed on Saturday as Pitt players were going down with injuries. But, were they really injured. Cramping for timeouts is the topic

8 AM Hour

Ron Moshier of the Utica OD recaps the weekend in high school football. We're coming up on the final regular season weekend for all-but Class A schools. Who's playoff bound and who needs a win to get in?

Utica council candidates Jim Zecca, Lou Poccia and Robert DeSanctis are in studio. They strongly object to the extension of term limits in Utica and opposed the downtown location for a new Utica hospital.