Keeler Show Notes for Monday, October

Here's a wrap-up of today's Keeler in the Morning Show on WIBX for Monday, October 28th.

WIBX VIP Club Gripe of the Day is: Burn (Bill burned his mouth severely on a toasted ravioli on Friday. Blisters? Infection? death? Google results can send you off the deep-end)

This Day in History: click here

Big Weekend with things to discuss

World Series finishes - crazy. Obstruction on Saturday night and a walk-off pick-off on Sunday night. The series is now tied at 2 games a piece.

A Big High School Football weekend. Ron Moshier from the Observer Dispatch will be on

That North Carolina State Fair Ride Accident has a new development. The carnival ride operator has been charged with causing the accident.

The NFL will meet with the Oneida Nation early. This Wednesday.

Who is the new guy running Jim Zecca's Comptroller campaign?

Comets lost two close games over the weekend. They play at home again Wednesday night - it's Leon Etienne night.

NFL Contest. Shawn tied our intern with picks from Friday. Shawn wins dinner for two at Carmella's and wins tickets to the Utica Comets game on Wednesday night at the Aud. It's Leon Etienne night.

Oneida Nation to meet with NFL on Wednesday

It's an early meeting, they were initially scheduled to meet in mid-November

E. G. Daily from the Voice on the Radio

She's on the Voice on NBC. Check out her audio and photos here.

Utica OD's Ron Moshier talking High School Football

A big local weekend. Read Ron's blog for the latest in high school football.

This past weekend, these local teams advanced to the next round of the playoffs... Notre Dame, Oneida, Herkimer, Westmoreland and Dolgeville each advance to the semi-final round.

Eddie Gindi 'Survivor Tree' a tribute to the WTC Memorial

meninmyhead.com

60 Minutes on Sunday Night

Two very important stories on 60 minutes last night. 1st, a segment on what really happened in Benghazi following a one-year investigation. 2nd, an interview with Michael Morrell, who served as deputy director and acting director of the CIA calls Snowden a traitor.