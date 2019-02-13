Thursday, February 14th, 2019

6 AM Hour

- Rachel Sutherland (FNR) is on this morning to give an update on the US situation with North and South Korea.

- Tonya J. Powers (FNR) delivers a report on the El Chapo verdict. The marathon trial of the drug lord is over and he's going away for life.

7 AM Hour

Interested in umping youth baseball? Sal Barbero discusses an upcoming youth umpiring course:

- Howie Hawkins is a member of the Green Party from Syracuse. He is on this morning to try and make the case for The Green New Deal.

- Utica City Comptroller Bill Morehouse is on this morning to try and explain equalization rates. He also drops a little newsworthy hint.

8 AM Hour

- Gina Pierce is one of the founders of Kristin's Fund. She's on this morning to promote the 3rd Annual Kristin's Fund Gala.

- Domenico Vitale is a Defenseman with The Utica City FC. He is on this morning to reflect on how the inaugural season is going so far.

- We wrap with Ryan Nobles of CNN. He's a Washington Correspondent currently working the Virginia Government scandal story.