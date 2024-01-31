NBC’s Ryan Nobles Lays Out Details on Impeachment, Biden, Trump and Bills

NBC's Ryan Nobles was on Keeler on Wednesday discussing everything from the House plan to impeach the DHS Secretary, to Biden, Trump and the Buffalo Bills.

Nobles, who used to work in Utica at WKTV, is an avid Bills fan and starts with his take on another heartbreaking year with Buffalo. "I'm beginning to come to the realization that it's (winning a Super Bowl) never going to happen," said Nobles.

From Super Bowl talk to politics, Nobles talked about what he sees first-hand as a Capital Hill reporter for NBC News.

Regarding impeachment of the DHS Secretary, Nobles feels the House action will go nowhere in the Senate, and wonders why House Republicans are "willing to die on the vine" over an unwindable issue. The general thought is that Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas is simply following orders from the Biden Administration above him, and there's almost no chance that the U.S. Senate would convict. "So what's the benefit?"

Nobles also digs into Trump's trip before the U.S. Supreme Court next week.

Listen to the entire interview via our YouTube channel below.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Stars We Lost in 2022 See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below. Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol