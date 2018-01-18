Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, January 18th, 2017

Thursday, January 18th, 2017

6 AM Hour

- Rachel Sutherland of Fox News Radio joins us to give an update on the Steve Bannon subpoenas.

- Kim Strong is with Lainey's Army and she's on to discuss the fact that she feels she's at risk of losing her training and rescue location.

- Evan Lukaske is with the DCCC. He's on this morning to talk about Claudia Tenney and her thoughts on the potential of a government shutdown.

- A local dog trainer, Sal Piazza, joins us to talk about his honest thoughts on the pit bull breed.

7 AM Hour

- Brandon Lang joins us this morning to talk about his thoughts on the Conference Championships this weekend.

- Dr. Rick Timbs is with The New York Statewide School Finance Consortium. He joins us to talk about the impact of Governor Cuomo's Budget Proposal on Education.

8 AM Hour

- Attorney Joe Hobika joins us this morning to discuss a number of topics.

- We continue to speak with Joe Hobika and we try and get an answer out of him about a Republican candidate for Brindisi's Assembly seat.

- John Naegele is our Better Beer Man and he's brought us a frozen IPA. It's called 'Free Flow IPA' from Otter Creek Brewing Company out of Vermont.