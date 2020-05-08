Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, May 5th, 2020

Tuesday, May 5th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- We tell Tonya J. Powers (FNR) to talk about something other than COVID-19. We are sick of hearing those stories. She decides to talk about how the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction was supposed to be last weekend.

- How are things in NYC? We ask Peter Franklin for the True Tales and he delivers.

7 AM Hour

- We speak with a local nurse from the Tug Hill area and he's volunteered to work at an ICU in the Bronx. He shares his story with us. Keith Bates gives his account of working in the trenches.

- Jason Crippen is the owner of Revamp Fitness in Herkimer. He calls in to talk about the decision he's making to reopen his business earlier than the NY PAUSE allows.

8 AM Hour

- The Balanced Chef is a local meal prep business that is now delivering. You also have the opportunity to donate a meal to a front line medical worker. We speak with the owner Brian Donovan.

- Senator Joe Griffo is calling on the state and federal officials to provide relief to several businesses and services impacted by COVID-19. He joins us this morning to discuss all of it.

- We get a quick update from Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS and continue speaking with Senator Joe Griffo.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Fc4W06lbpT-Y6oVj1aLPUdFefpQfSg3jJgh97gOoENE/edit#gid=1663309765&range=B5