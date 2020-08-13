Keeler Show- Schools Going Back Have Little Time and Resources

Schools in the Mohawk Valley are lacking the money, resources, staff and essential time needed too get back safely by September 8th.

That was the topic of conversation on the Keeler Show Thursday morning on WIBX.

On Wednesday, Rome City Schools announced that they are opening 100 percent remotely when September arrives. They cited the lack of staff and time to get things prepared to assure the safety of students and staff. Since then, the district has received a great deal of criticism from some residents who say they should have had a plan in place shortly after the pandemic struck, back in March.

"They were dragged along until early August by the Governor's office," said WIBX's Bill Keeler. "This is no their fault and Rome is not alone. There are many other school districts across the state that are in the same situation."

Keeler said residents should be cautious in blaming districts for delaying a full start because they just down;'t have the time to assure that everyone will the safe.

