Keeler: Unofficial, Working Review of the Snow Joe Shovel

We opened the show Friday morning shoveling snow in the Townsquare Media Utica parking lot.

Snow Shoveling 02042022 Photo Credit: WIBX/TSM Snow Shoveling 02042022 Photo Credit: WIBX/TSM loading...

Demonstrated here is the Snow Joe. No endorsements of the product are in place or implied.

Snow Shoveling 02042022 Photo Credit: WIBX/TSM Snow Shoveling 02042022 Photo Credit: WIBX/TSM loading...

We have been talking about the machine for several weeks and last night's snowfall gave us the first opportunity to try it in public. We should note that we have been trying for several days to get in touch with the company. Their customer service number is answered, but no one from their headquarters has returned our call. So, if you want to place an order you will get through; if you want to talk with an officer of the company it may take a little longer.

Snow Shoveling 02042022 Photo Credit: WIBX/TSM Snow Shoveling 02042022 Photo Credit: WIBX/TSM loading...

Our very unofficial review is that the Snow Joe shovel works extremely well and is easy to maneuver in areas where you might normally use a shovel. A snow blower (yes, there is a Snow Joe Blower) is needed when driveways have a more significant amount of snow.

Andrew Derminio tries out the Snow Joe Shovel as well 02042022 Photo Credit: WIBX/TSM Andrew Derminio tries out the Snow Joe Shovel as well 02042022 Photo Credit: WIBX/TSM loading...

Davey Smith and Andrew Derminio 02042022 Photo Credit: WIBX/TSM Davey Smith and Andrew Derminio 02042022 Photo Credit: WIBX/TSM loading...

Among its benefits is the fact that the Snow Joe Snow Shovel is battery-operated with a 24 V battery, meaning that you have to make certain that the batteries are charged but you do not have to run out to get gas for it.

Bill Keeler Snow Shoveling 02042022 Photo Credit: WIBX/TSM Bill Keeler Snow Shoveling 02042022 Photo Credit: WIBX/TSM loading...

Snow Shoveling 02042022 Photo Credit: WIBX/TSM Snow Shoveling 02042022 Photo Credit: WIBX/TSM loading...

Although we may have buried the Lite 98.7 van in our efforts, and possibly blow snow toward the building instead of away from it, no property damage or injuries were reported - thankfully - in the shoveling of the snow. Lite 98.7 is one of WIBX's sister stations and we do not think that Dave and Kaylin are too mad at us.

Former Winter Olympians From New York New York State has been represented well in the Winter Olympic Games, from Remsen's Erln Hamlin to Val Bialas of Utica. Here are seven former Olympians with New York ties

Check Out These 43 Amazing Classic Custom-Made Neon Signs There are very few authentic neon sign companies left in America. One of the coolest is located in Upstate New York where neon artist and craftsman Howie Cohen repairs, restores and creates some of the most amazing neon signs and clocks in the country. Here are 43 beautiful neons from the Just Neon Sign Company in Utica, NY.

Check Out These At Home Skating Rinks, Created By One Family in Rome, NY Imagine having a 40' by 100' ice skating rink in the back yard of your home. It's not only possible, but it's a reality with the Bartel family in Rome. Ross Bartel and family have been making skating rinks in the yard for well over 50 years.

Keep These 15 Things in Your Vehicle During Capital Region Winter We are on track to get hit with our first winter storm. Are you prepared? Here are just a few things you should have in your vehicle in case you get stuck or stranded.