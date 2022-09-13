Buffalo Bills OC Ken Dorsey Almost Left After 2020 Season?

The Buffalo Bills have arguably the best offense in the NFL.

It may seem strange to some fans to say "arguably," but the Kansas City Chiefs put up over 40 points on Sunday with five touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes and the LA Chargers had a dominating offensive performance, led by Justin Herbert, so the Bills do have competition.

Some may have worried about new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey taking over the play-calling duties, but those worries were put to rest against a good Rams defense on the road against the defending Super Bowl champions this past Thursday night.

Dorsey called a beautiful game and clearly has tailored his style after former Bills OC Brian Daboll, who left the Bills to be the head coach of the New York Giants.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen lobbied to the Bills to keep Dorsey and while he had an opportunity to go with Daboll to New York, he stayed with the Bills as their new OC.

Dorsey has been with the Bills as their QB coach since 2019 and before that, the OC of the Carolina Panthers.

As it turns out, Dorsey had a glorious chance to be the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator after the 2020 season...but Seattle decided ultimately not to hire him.

According to former Panthers and Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen, then Seattle QB Russell Wilson called him on who the Seahawks should hire as their new OC.

Olsen said Ken Dorsey, having been with him in Carolina. Dorsey interviewed but was not hired...Olsen was not thrilled.

Dorsey took the long and traditional path as a coach. After being a GREAT college QB at the University of Miami, he was a 7th round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers. He bounced around as a backup and played in the CFL after a few NFL seasons. He then spent a decade as a coaching assistant before being promoted by the Bills to OC.

I'd bank on Dorsey being an NFL head coach in 2023 if the Bills expectations are met in 2022.

