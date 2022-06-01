You know him from King Of Queens, and several Adam Sandler movies. Now you can see him in Upstate New York. Kevin James is bringing his latest standup comedy tour for 6 different shows.

James is best known for his roles as Doug Heffernan on The King of Queens, and as Paul Blart in the movie Paul Blart: Mall Cop.

James has appeared in the films Hitch (2005), I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007), Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009), Grown Ups (2010), Zookeeper (2011), Here Comes the Boom (2012), and Pixels (2015). He has also done voice work for Monster House, Barnyard (both 2006), and the first three films of the Hotel Transylvania franchise (2012–2018)."

Did you know he does stand up comedy too? Here's the upcoming shows to check out:

August 21st- Sunday- 7:30PM at The Paramount Huntington in Huntington, NY October 28th- Friday- 8:00PM at Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo, NY October 29th- Saturday- 7:30PM at the Kodak Center in Rochester, NY October 30th- Sunday- 5:00PM at the Mulroy Civic Center At Oncenter - Crouse Hinds Theatre in Syracuse, NY November 5th- Saturday- 7:30PM at the Palace Theatre Albany in Albany, NY November 6th- Sunday- 7:00PM at the Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston, NY"

You can buy tickets online right through Kevin's website.

