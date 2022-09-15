The infamous tape recording of a NSFW phone call between King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, known as Camillagate, has gone viral again after resurfacing following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The audio is a recording of a bedtime phone call between Charles and Camilla that took place while Charles was still married to the late Princess Diana.

"I can't bear a Sunday night without you," Camilla says in the recording, to which Charles replies, "Oh God, I fill up your tank!"

"Yes, you do," Camilla responds.

"The trouble is I need you several times a week," Charles says.

"Mmm, so do I. I need you all the week. All the time," Camilla continues, teasing, "Oh, you're going to come back as a pair of knickers."

"Or, God forbid, a Tampax," Charles laughs.

Shared in a TikTok with over 1 million views as of publishing, the audio is captioned as "tampon-gate." Listen below:

"This is my first time hearing this and I am traumatized," one person commented on the TikTok.

"Hi how do I manually repress a memory?" another quipped.

Meanwhile, another user referred to Charles as "King Tampax III."

The call was recorded in December 1989. The audio was first leaked by People magazine in 1993. At the time, Charles was still married to Diana, while Camilla was married to Andrew Parker Bowles.

Charles was allegedly left "ashamed" after the leak of the tape. Diana called the adulterous audio recording "sick."

Allegedly, Charles' affair with Camilla began in 1986, and Diana even reportedly confronted Camilla about it in 1989. In fact, Charles and Diana's marriage was plagued by constant rumors of trouble. They separated in 1992 and she divorced him in 1996.

Charles and Camilla got married nearly a decade later, on April 8, 2005.