Knife-Wielding Man Shot by Police at an Upstate NY Stewart’s

One person was stabbed, one man was shot and killed, and a community in Upstate NY is in shock, disbelief, and feeling heartbroken following a harrowing incident at an Upstate New York Stewart's location.

Photo: Google Maps Stewart's in Saranac Lake Photo: Google Maps loading...

On Wednesday morning, police in Saranac Lake, New York say they responded to a call about a stabbing incident, and upon arriving at the Stewart's located at Bloomingdale Ave and Depot St., the alleged man responsible for the attack was still brandishing his knife.

According to the report, not only did the man with the knife refuse to comply with police officers, but he also charged one of them who had stumbled, forcing the officer to discharge his weapon.

According to the Saranac Lake Police Department, the officers told the man to drop the knife but, "The male refused and charged the officer with the knife," a statement from the SLPD says.

According to sources, multiple people in the area heard "two consecutive gunshots" fired by police at the alleged attacker who was pronounced dead in the parking lot fn the scene.

Police have not released the name of the deceased man, and they say the man who suffered stab wounds was treated and released from a local hospital.

A heavy-hearted Saranac Mayor James Montonna Williams responded to his community in a post that was shared by the Saranac Police Department on Wednesday night.

Here's what he wrote:

Dear Saranac Lake,

It is with a heavy heart that I draft this message to recognize the traumatic event that shook our tight-knit community today. This tragic loss of life, the extreme bravery of our local Police Officers, and the incredible actions of our First Responders will leave a mark on all of us far beyond today. The investigation is ongoing, but we will provide more information to all of you as soon as we are able. This is a very tough day for our community. Please focus on caring for one another right now. This is paramount in our effort to move forward together.

Sincerely,

James Montonna Williams

Take this Vintage Train Through Cooperstown - But Watch Out for Outlaw Gangs!

See the 11 Worst Places To Live In NY [RANKED] Money Inc. has ranked the worst places to live in the Empire State based on crime, employment opportunities, local schools, and access to recreation. Here we will feature the 11 worst on the list, including one of our beloved Capital Region cities. Which is not a well-deserved honor!