Photo of unknown man sought in connection with Northern Federal Credit Union investigation. via New York State Police

New York State Police are attempting to identify the man captured in these security camera images in connection with a fraud incident at an Upstate NY credit union.

Troopers say these images were captured at the Northern Federal Credit Union location in the village of West Carthage and the town of LeRay. The alleged fraudulent incident occurred back on July 19 of this year.

Photo of unknown man sought in connection with Northern Federal Credit Union investigation. via New York State Police

It's unclear if the fraud involved a private individual account or that of a business but authorities did say: "The unknown male provided fraudulent identification allowing him to access funds from a Northern Federal Union account," according to a release from NYSP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NYSP Headquarters in Oneida at (315) 366-6000 and reference case number 11526831.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

