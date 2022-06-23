Lackawanna Man Charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm

An Erie County man is under arrest on a firearms charge.

According to a written release from New York State Police, during the course of an investigation 36-year-old Ronnie H. Chandler of Lackawanna, New York became a suspect for allegedly possessing a gun illegally.

Following the initial investigation on Friday, June 10, 2022 warrants were issued and executed which, the NYSP says, ended with a weapons arrest on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 by the State Police's Community Stabilization Unit.

The nature of the initial investigation was not made immediately available by police.

Chandler was arrested without report of any incident. No physical injuries were reported during the arrest.

Photo Credit: New York State Police (June 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (June 2022) loading...

Chandler was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C felony.

Chandler was arraigned at the City of Niagara Falls Court and sent to the Niagara County Jail.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to this investigation is asked to call police. Regardless of the area in which the alleged crime took place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

