Everyone Is Talking About Lake Shadow In Western New York

Is it hot enough for you this week? The summer is not officially here yet and we are seeing temperatures well over 80 and with the humidity, it feels like we are in the upper 90's! But here in Western New York, we are fortunate to have to Great Lakes that help keep the storms that typically fire up pushed off a little more.

The phenomenon is called "lake shadow" and it can be both a blessing and a curse. For those who rely on the rain, farmers for example, the lake shadow can keep the much needed water from falling on their crops. But for those who work outside and need to get jobs done before it rains, lake shadow can be a huge help.

RochesterFirst.com explains it like this...

All you need to get this effect is air to flow over the cooler, more stable waters of the lake. Then once that same air flows over the warm land driven by the sun, you get clouds to bubble up from daytime heating. This produces a “shadow-like” appearance just south of the lakeshore where skies remain clear

Rochester, like Buffalo on Lake Erie, sits along the shores of Lake Ontario and much of the summer storms that pop up are pushed further away than they normally would over land.

The Great Lakes are such a blessing on a hot day for those who want to take a dip and cool off or get the windows open and feel the cooler breeze blow in. But keep an eye out this summer as storms pop up and churn the water occasionally on hot days.

