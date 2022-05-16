Lake Views Like These Make You Want A Weekend Away From Central NY
If a weekend away is starting to be a necessity, it is hard to beat these views.
Have You Ever Gotten An Airbnb?
Oftentimes, an Airbnb will give you a pretty decent experience for way less than an actual hotel. It all depends on what you look for, do you want a place that you sleep in or a place you can spend some meaningful time in? There are Airbnb options for either one.
This One Is The Best Of Both Worlds
With a price of $241 a night, it sits around the price of a decent hotel for the area. At the same time, you also are getting an entire house instead of a cramped hotel room. The biggest positive to this Airbnb is easily the view.
Relax To A Sunset On The Lake
This is what a weekend away to unwind and forget your troubles is all about. Plus, if you don't feel like planning a major vacation, there is so much to be done on this lake.
Saratoga Lake
Sitting only around 2 hours away from Central New York, this location is easy to get to and stay at, even if for only a few days. Saratoga Lake is jam-packed with things to do during the summer. A short drive down the road will land you at a popular bar and restaurant. Right next to that is even a relaxing beach to sit in the sun at as well.
Scroll down to see more incredible pictures of this Airbnb and how to book it.