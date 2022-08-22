MASSIVE! The Largest Residential Home in the Country is Here in New York
How much living space does a person really need? Obviously, that can only be answered on a case-by-case basis. A newlywed couple with no children probably needs far less space than, say, the Kardashian clan.
But the fact is, the size of the average newly-constructed home in the United States has grown over the years. In 1945, the square footage was around 800. In 2020, it was almost 2,500, which is more than triple the size.
The cost of materials and the ease of getting fat credit lines are just some of the reasons Americans are building bigger.
So what's the largest single-family home in New York? It also happens to be the biggest in the entire country.
FAIR FIELD MANSION
Located in the Hamptons in Long Island, the Fair Field mansion was constructed in 2003 and boasts approximately 110,000 square feet of floor space, making it the largest single-family residence in the United States. By comparison, the White House is "only" 54,900 sq ft.
The mansion's estimated value is between $267 and $500 million. It's owned by 88-year-old billionaire businessman Ira Rennert, who started his successful career in Wall Street in the mid-1950s. He's one of the richest individuals in the state of New York, with a net worth of roughly $3.5 billion.
INSANE AMENITIES
Along with 21 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, the mansion reportedly features a 164-seat theater, a garage that can hold approximately 100 cars, and a private museum showcasing Rennert's $500 million art collection. There are three swimming pools on site, an enormous $150,000 hot tub, a bowling alley, and a heli pad for Rennert's private helicopter. The mansion sits on 63 acres.
Unfortunately, not many pictures exist to the public of the interior of this massive home. But based on the aerial shots of the complex, one can only imagine the amount of glitz inside.
So what do you think-- would you live in a 110,000 sq ft home? Or would you just get lost in there?
View this post on Instagram