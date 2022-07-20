Holy Barf! This Seemingly Perfect $1.6M Home Is Hideous Inside

This enormous million-dollar house for sale in Lockport is suffering from a severe rug overdose. Who the hell decorated it, Tammy Faye Bakker?

On the outside, the home definitely seems worth the $1.6 million price tag it's asking on Zillow. But when you take a look inside, you see that someone has committed a horrific atrocity-- no, make that SEVERAL atrocities.

Carpet, carpet, carpet. Carpet EVERYWHERE! Carpet in the basement! Carpet in the kitchen! The KITCHEN! Why would anyone in their right mind do such a thing?! And the COLORS! What is happening here?! It's like a dog who ate an entire box of Crayolas and then barfed them all back up.

This is really a shame. Because this house boasts some really cool features, like a gym, sauna and really cool circular bar that looks like a flying saucer. THAT I'm really into.

It has 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, so there is ample space for a large family and for entertaining guests.

But it's just so hard to look past the fact that practically every room is plastered with a different solid-colored rug. They should put you on some sort of registry when you do that.

Take a look at some of the pictures below and see for yourself the crimes that have been committed here. The listing makes it seem like the house is move-in ready, but you know any reasonable person is going to want to RIIIPPPP all that sh** up as soon as possible.

